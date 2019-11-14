William “Bill” Anderson is entering his second season as the director of the Bill Collier Ice Arena in Klamath Falls, having been at the post for almost a year, after taking over for Suzette Machado when she retired last November.
Machado, who was a physician assistant, volunteered her time to help build and maintain the ice arena since its inception in 2002. Anderson is the first paid director of the ice arena, ushering in a new era for the skating rink. He was selected for the position while working as the director for an ice rink in Moscow, Idaho.
Anderson will help the arena kick off its 18th season with a “Welcome Back” chili feed Saturday.
More, more, more
Anderson said that one of his goals this past year has been to expand the ice arena’s programs, keeping the people of Klamath Falls updated on their selection of activities that make it unique in the area.
“There is lots of community support, it’s one of the few things for youth and adults during the wintertime,” Anderson said. “The main goal is to get some new blood into some of these programs.”
Anderson said that the Bill Collier Ice Arena offers more than the community might know. Beyond traditional figure skating classes and hockey programs, this arena offers classes in the more obscure sports of broomball and curling.
“We want to get new people in, people who don’t know what we have to offer,” Anderson said.
Growing up on skates
Anderson has a long and impressive history in the ice skating world.
He said that he grew up as a figure skater, eventually touring as a member of Disney on Ice.
“I’ve learned so much discipline and so much focus. I learned how to set goals and go after those goals, how to be dedicated,” Anderson said about his skating experience. “These things make children successful adults.”
He said that becoming a professional ice skater requires a world of discipline and hard work, but everybody in the skating community has a reverence and passion for the sport.
“My best friends today are people that I grew up skating with,” he said. “You don’t get rich working at an ice rink, you do it because you think it’s important.”
Fun, persistence
Although Anderson mentioned the dedication skating requires, he said that it can also be great for people who don’t have dreams of going pro.
“A lot of people just come every Friday night to have fun,” he said.
“The first few times are not easy, but with a little bit of persistence, you learn to overcome things.”
Anderson moved to Klamath Falls directly from Idaho. His ice skating has taken him to a slew of different places, but he said that he has enjoyed his time here so far.
“We like it a lot here, it has a lot to offer,” he said.
He has noticed that, despite Klamath Falls’ general support for the ice arena, some residents aren’t quite sure about what they can do at the Bill Collier Ice Arena. Some, he said, aren’t aware that it’s there at all.
“One of the things that surprised me the most here is that some people don’t even know there is an ice skating rink,” Anderson said. “We’re going to open it up for people to see that it’s not just a hockey rink, it’s for everybody in the community.”