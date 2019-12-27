During the holiday period, the Bill Collier Ice Arena has scheduled a series of afternoon and evening open skate sessions during the week, along with offering other family-oriented on-ice activities, according to a news release.
An afternoon open skate session beginning at 1:30 p.m. has been scheduled on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with evening open skate sessions set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, including on New Year’s Day. An afternoon open skate session is scheduled for New Year’s Day as well.
Family skates are scheduled on the next Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with family broomball set at 4 p.m. on many of the weekdays. Stick and puck hockey sessions have also been scheduled at 6 p.m. on several weekday evenings.
A complete schedule of on-ice activities is available online at klamathicesports.org. For further information, telephone the ice arena at 541-850-5758.