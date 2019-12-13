What began as a school fundraiser and student showcase has grown exponentially in its past two renditions, necessitating a change in venue and vast expansion of the show in scale and scope.
The Klamath Falls Singing Christmas Tree started as a project by Triad School’s Performing Arts program under the direction of Katie Harman-Ebner, and has quickly grown into a beloved and celebrated annual aspect of the Christmas season in the Klamath Basin.
Now the show has moved from its previous home at BBC Ministries to the Ross Ragland Theater; the venue’s expanded seating, staging and rigging allowing a whole new perspective on delivering a unique Christmas tale – expanded as a community theater production.
Harman-Ebner returns as director, a veteran accomplished singing participant of the annual Portland Singing Christmas Tree program and a former Miss America, who brought the concept to Klamath Falls in 2017 initially to promote the Triad Performing Arts program she oversees. After two years of growing community interest and performance growth the program simply outgrew its setting, and since January Harman-Ebner has collaborated with the Ross Ragland Theater to not only bring the production to a whole new level on the historic venue’s stage, but convert it to an annual community theatrical showcase.
New potential
The Ragland’s stage capacity, professional rigging and lighting and sound system has brought whole new potential to the show, whose cast including choir members, actors, musicians, dancers and even aerialists exceeds 120 participants. The result is a tantalizing spectacle for the eyes and ears alike, featuring a live nativity scene, actors, dancers, an orchestra, story and song — and at the heart of it all a 50-member choir forming the “Singing Christmas Tree.”
“I am thrilled to say that out of necessity and community interest the Klamath Singing Christmas Tree has warranted moving to a larger venue,” said Harman-Ebner. “Not only have we grown in audience interest and capacity, but in community involvement as well. I couldn’t be more pleased, we have grown to over 120 community participants in the show, notwithstanding additional guests from throughout the state – it is busting at the seams. Moving to the Ragland affords us more specialty stage elements, tech elements, and staging.”
Saturday, Sunday
This year’s performances, slated for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., are an incorporation of old and new interpretations of the Christmas season, hence the theme, “A New Old-Fashioned Christmas.” There will be familiar festive holiday songs aplenty, matched with incredible new aspects of Christmas celebrations not seen before on a Klamath stage.
In addition to the 50-member choir, the performance features live musician accompaniment, a 60-member children’s choir, actors, dancers, and for the first time a group of aerialists – an aspect of the Singing Christmas Tree tradition Harman-Ebner had seen at Portland performances but was not feasible at BBC Ministries’ auditorium. There will even be select homage appearances of nostalgic aspects of classic holiday films.
Professional touch
Overseeing choreography for the performance is Christopher Dean, a professional dancer and veteran of the prestigious Radio City Christmas Spectacular and the New York Rockettes – now a resident of Eugene. Joining the cast are two special guests, Eric and Kari Christensen. Kari is a former Miss Oregon and renowned performer, while Eric is an accomplished singer and member of the top-rated barbershop quartet choir in the world, according to a recent competition. The married couple are based in Portland, but have spent time rehearsing in Klamath Falls with the regular cast, who have been preparing for the show regularly since October.
“I snapped at the chance to bring them down,” said Harman-Ebner. “All of them have melded perfectly with the group. With professionals like them they come in well-versed and ready to join the group – it’s fantastic.”
The performance has been a year-long venture, invested heavily in planning and practice by not only Harman-Ebner but staff and crew veterans of the Ross Ragland and community productions as well, all working extensively to establish a permanent home for the Singing Christmas Tree going forward at the venerable Ross Ragland Theater. Whereas normally a stage production such as this might only get a day or two in the actual theater to prep lighting and staging, for its first appearance at the Ragland more than a week has been dedicated for setup to ensure the best show possible.
“The Ragland’s schedule is so tight this year, but it’s a wonderful blessing to be in there setting up, having additional rehearsals, and getting sound and lighting established,” added Harman-Ebner. “We have had so much time to prepare and troubleshoot.”
New each season
While this year’s performance brings a sea change in capability and capacity, Harman-Ebner and the staff behind the production are determined to present something new each year going forward when as the Singing Christmas Tree becomes a mainstay of the Ragland stage in the Christmas season alongside other popular performances such as “The Nutcracker” ballet and Pack Rat Christmas concerts.
“We have the same premise of wonderful Christmas favorites sung by the choir, in addition to the Nativity, but the story that weaves that together is different from year-to-year,” explained Harman-Ebner. “A brand new facility makes the show that much more exciting. The continuity is what people want year-to-year, but the interest of a different storyline is what will keep people coming back.”
Tickets for the Klamath Falls Singing Christmas Tree are $12 for ages 12 and up, $5 for children. Military, student and senior discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 or online at www.rrtheater.org.