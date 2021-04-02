Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
3-05 comedy show

Sidelines Pizza will hots a comedy show in April.

 Submitted photo

Sidelines Pizzeria in downtown Klamath Falls will host a multi-act comedy program on Saturday, April 3.

The Klamath Comedy Hour will welcome comedians Ruben Kerson, Dan Farley, Teina Manu, and Amos Mack for a night of laughs hosted by The Lunch Lady and Flamingo. The show will begin on Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the comedy program are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include one free well drink with ticket purchase. Tickets are available at Sidelines Pizzeria, Sammy’s Parlor, and through The Lunch lady and Flamingo. The event is a 21-and-over event only.

Sidelines Pizzeria is located at 722 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

