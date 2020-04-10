Lights. Camera. Quarantine! With most people, including Southern Oregon’s many creative types in the film industry, stuck indoors with an abundance of free-time; a film organization based in Ashland is offering a means to have fun while staying inside practicing social distancing.
The Southern Oregon Social Dis-DANCE Film Festival is the concept of Film Southern Oregon, an organization similar to Klamath County’s Klamath Film, promoting and facilitating filmmaking regionally. With nearly all film production shutdown, leaders of Film Southern Oregon decided to seek a way to have fun and still promote filmmaking through an online film festival featuring short films themed around COVID-19-related lockdowns and social distancing.
People submitting films do not need to be experts by any means, the festival is considered a way to encourage creativity for those stuck inside. Open to people from Klamath, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lake Counties, the festival welcomes short films of five minutes or less. Students currently attending schools within those counties are also eligible to submit a film.
Films need to have been completed after March 16 (at least 51% of the film, if using stock or archived footage), themed around this age of social distancing. Films can be live-action, animation, documentary, or music video, and need to have been created while conducting social distancing best practices in front of and behind the camera.
Cast and crew must be sheltering in place together, or collaborating remotely.
Scenes can be set anywhere but should be filmed only at home or in public spaces utilizing proper social distancing techniques.
Film can be funny, dramatic, analytical – it is an open forum to film. Short films can be shot with everything from high-end cameras to smart phones.
Films will be accepted until April 12 via FilmFreeway. Selections will be notified on May 10, with the film festival taking place online on May 17. Submission fees will be waived using the password “SoFamily.”
Prizes of $100 each will be awarded to four selections from those accepted into the film festival. The Jury Award will be granted to the best overall film as voted on by the film jury. The Audience Award will receive a $100 prize for the film accumulating by the most votes as best overall by Southern Oregon residents online. The Achievement in Cinematography Award will be awarded a prize for best use of cinematography in a unique fashion. Finally, the Achievement in Social Distancing Award is likely a first in film festival history – given to the film that best exhibits social distancing in a creative and unique way.
The Social Dis-DANCE is a move towards encouraging creativity during these strange times, a trend for many film festivals nationwide that are diverting into online festivals as a virtual rather than physical social gathering. Similarly, last week the annual Ashland Independent Film Festival announced that its festival, normally held in April, would instead be a multi-week online livestreaming festival in May and June.
To submit a film for the Southern Oregon Social Dis-DANCE Film Festival visit www.filmsouthernoregon.org or email info@filmsouthernoregon.org for more information.