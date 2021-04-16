A total of 13 short films, 10 of which are nominated for Academy Awards this year, will be presented in a special showcase on Saturday at the Ross Ragland Theater starting at 6 p.m., presented by Klamath Film.
Three nomination categories will be awarded at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25 – animated, live-action, and documentary. Saturday’s showcase will feature all nominated films in the animation and live-action categories, plus three additional animated films that received high marks from the Academy in determining its final nominations.
Additionally, all nominated films from each category are also being offered as on-demand packages now through Sunday, April 25 online through Klamath Film. Each category’s film package is $12, or all three can be purchased as a bundle to watch for $30 via Eventive.
Encompassing over three hours of short films, defined by run times of 40 minutes or less, the collection of films represents the very best in short film production from 2020 from around the globe. Film nominations this year include a number of international productions, primarily from Europe. Preceding the film showcase will also be an Oscar-themed trivia competition with prizes.
While the nomination list of films again features major Hollywood blockbusters and accessible arthouse pieces made popular on streaming services, short films rarely reach mainstream audiences due to distribution limitations. This leaves the three short film nomination categories often unviewed and relatively unknown among fans of the most prestigious annual award ceremony in the entertainment industry.
Screened at Pelican Cinema in past years, in 2021 the annual film event will move to the Ross Ragland Theater due to seating capacity amid COVID-19 restrictions. The theater will be decorated to mimic a walk down the famed Hollywood pre-show red carpet, as well as historic aspects commemorating 93 years of celebrating the best in filmmaking. Prior to the start of the films there will also be a short Oscars trivia competition with prizes.
Tickets are $15 to attend in-person. The on-demand passes may be purchased through April 25 at https://klamathfilmoscars.eventive.org/welcome.
The event is expected to last around 3-4 hours, with a short intermission between the animated and live-action programs. The films represent productions completed in the United States, Palestine, Israel, France, Germany, Iceland, Norway and the United Kingdom.
Nominated animated films include “Burrow” (Disney/Pixar – 6 minutes), “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions – 16 minutes), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix – 12 minutes), “Opera” (Beasts and Native Alike – 9 minutes), and “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói – 8 minutes). Three additional animated short films from a shortlist of nominated films from 2020 will be included: “Kapaemahu” (USA, 8-minutes), “The Snail and the Whale” (UK/Germany – 26 minutes), and “To Gerard” (USA – 7 minutes). The animated program lasts for approximatey 99 minutes.
Live-action nominated films include “Feeling Through” (Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski – 19 minutes), “The Letter Room” (Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan – 33 minutes), “The Present” (Farah Nabulsi – 25 minutes), “Two Distant Strangers” (Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe – 25 minutes) and “White Eye” (Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman – 21 minutes) – an Israeli film in Hebrew with subtitles. The live-action shorts segment runs for approximately 130 minutes.
The documentary program, which will not be screened at the Ross Ragland but available to view on-demand, runs approximately 136 minutes and includes five films: “A Love Song for Latasha” (USA – 18 minutes), “Do Not Split” (USA/Norway – 36 minutes), “Hunger Ward” (USA – 40 minutes), “Collette” (France/Germany/USA – 24 minutes) and “A Concerto is a Conversation” (USA – 13 minutes).
The animated shorts segment is rated PG-13, including two films that include strong language and brief nudity. It is not recommended for children under 12. The live-action program is rated R with adult themes and strong language.
Each set of short films can be viewed at any time in April prior to the Academy Awards. For information and on-demand ticket access visit www.klamathfilm.org.
Tickets for the Ross Ragland Theater screening of Oscar Nominated Shorts are available through the Ross Ragland box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at www.rrtheater.org or at boxoffice@rrtheater.org. Tickets are $15, or $10 for current Klamath Film members.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.