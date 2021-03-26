A short film about one of the world’s tallest composting toilets will be screened for free online and at the Falls Taphouse on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m., presented by Klamath Film.
The latest offering in the Friday Night Flicks series, a monthly showcase of a selected short film from the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF), the event will include a screening of the lighthearted documentary “Way to Go!,” and a Q&A with the filmmaker – Kathy Roselli.
The film is about a composting toilet that is seasonally operated atop Mt. Shasta, presenting the people who both use and maintain a toilet at extreme altitudes. The film is nine minutes in length, with an estimated 15-30 minute casual Q&A with the filmmaker afterwards.
The monthly Friday Night Flicks events are intended as casual, friendly get-togethers highlighting the best of KIFF in the lead-up to the 2021 festival, slated for Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater. “Way to Go!” was selected in 2020 as the winner of the Best Southern Short Film Award at KIFF, which earned Roselli an enormous wooden composting toilet trophy created by the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild.
Taking place on the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m., Friday Night Flicks film screening will be presented via GoToMeeting as well as at the Falls Taphouse followed by a friendly conversation with each film’s director. The events are free and open to the public. Login details are available at www.klamathfilm.org.
The all-genre film festival held in mid-September at the Ross Ragland Theater is the premier-Oregon centric film fest, accepting film submissions from filmmakers from across the State of Oregon as well as bordering Northern California counties. Submissions for the 2021 film festival are currently open through June 1 – the only criteria requirement being that the film was predominantly shot in Oregon or the filmmaker resides in Oregon. For complete rules and a submission link visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival.
To join the Friday Night Flicks screening of “Way to Go!” visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/163409485. Google Chrome users do not need to download the GoToMeeting app to access the screening. The Falls Taphouse is located at 2215 Shallock Ave., just off Campus Drive in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.