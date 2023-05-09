Bliss chocolate

More than 12 assortments of chocolate from across the globe are being served Mother’s Day at Yoga Bliss and Wellness.

 Courtesy of Kristi Ball

Share the love of chocolate this Mother’s Day at Bliss Yoga and Wellness.

Anytime between 1-4 p.m. Sunday, indulge in over 12 varieties of all-you-can-eat exotic chocolate presented by Kristi Ball of Chocolate Mudra.

