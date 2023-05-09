More than 12 assortments of chocolate from across the globe are being served Mother’s Day at Yoga Bliss and Wellness.
Share the love of chocolate this Mother’s Day at Bliss Yoga and Wellness.
Anytime between 1-4 p.m. Sunday, indulge in over 12 varieties of all-you-can-eat exotic chocolate presented by Kristi Ball of Chocolate Mudra.
“It’ll be a great way to spend Mother’s Day,” Ball said.
Sourced from all around the world from countries like Colombia, Italy and Austria, the event will feature delicacies of dark, milk, white and “Bon-Bon” style chocolates.
Tickets are $12 per person and may be purchased at Blissyogakf.net, the MindBody app or at the door.
