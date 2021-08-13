Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Barry Kraft will lead a series exploring Shakespeare plays in September at the Rogue Theater in Ashland.
Barry Kraft’s six-session Shakespeare series will explore three plays over consecutive weekends in September at the Rogue Theater in Ashland, according to a news release.
Events will include explorations of “Romeo and Juliet” Sept. 11-12, “Julius Caesar” Sept. 18-19, and “Hamlet” Sept. 25-26. Each play will have two, 90-minute sessions, from 10-11:30 a.m. There will be ample time for questions and answers, as well as discussion afterwards.
Performances will be presented in-person, via livestream, or available on-demand. People can sign up per class or for the entire series. In-person Ashland location will be given once registration is confirmed.
Kraft has been an actor, dramaturg, and lecturer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 31 seasons. He has dramaturged nearly 50 Shakespeare productions and over his career has acted in 88 full productions of all Shakespeare’s 38 plays (more than 100 roles). He has written “Shakespeare Insult Generator” and has recorded several books on tape for Blackstone Audio, including Ovid’s “Metamorphoses.”
For tickets and information visit www.roguetheatercompany.com or call 541-205-9190. The Rogue Theater is located at 1600 E Nevada St. in Ashland.