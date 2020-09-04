Klamath Art Gallery announced its September exhibit, featuring the works of Kathie Borgman and Martha Waardenburg. Since the Gallery is limited on space, social distancing will be observed and visitors must wear masks. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Sept. 27.
Borgman retired in 2007 and moved to Dorris, Calif. In Butte Valley she was free to pursue her dream of capturing nature on canvas; striving to improve oil painting skills and learn new mediums such as watercolor and alcohol ink. Joining the Klamath Art Association was one of the first things she did after moving to Dorris.
“It has been very refreshing and inspiring to meet like-minded people who love sharing their art ideas and expertise,” said Borgman.”
From 2016-2018 she lived in Santa Barbara where she became a member of three local art groups. Borgman began painting en Plein Air with a group of artists known as the S.C.A.P.E. Organization — their mission to support the environment through their painting with 50% of all sales going to local environmental programs. Additionally, Borgman became a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association, which gave her another place to show and sell her artwork through Gallery 113.
Borgman is now a member of the SAC Art Group, the Los Gatos Art Association and paints on location with the Los Gatos Plein Air Group.
Waardenburg, a long-time resident of Klamath Falls and member of the Klamath Art Association, retired from Sky Lakes Medical Center over two years ago and moved to the small town of Glide, where she has been able to devote her time to family, painting, and enjoying nature. As a former KAA Board Member, Waardenburg designed the current mural on KAA’s building, representing all the forms of the art the KAA offers to the community. This past year she has focused primarily on studying composition, values, and the effects of her Plein Air landscapes.
“Painting is a meditation and a spiritual experience for me in this crazy mixed-up world right now,” said Waardenburg. “It helps keep sane. God is the best artist. My goal is to create the illusion of the beauty I see so that I can share it with others, not as a camera, but with painterly brushstrokes.”
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive, across from the Favell Museum, open Thursday through Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. For additional information call 541-883-1833 or visit www.klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.