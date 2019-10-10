Mark your calendar for Friday, Oct. 18, and prepare to feast on chili and have some fun at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center Third Annual Chili Feed. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the center, located at 2045 Arthur St. This event is a fundraiser for senior center projects and programs such as the transportation program, meals on wheels program and projects to maintain/upgrade the center.
The festivities will include three types of chili; spicy, mild and vegetarian, cornbread, salad, and cake along with drinks all for $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years of age.
But wait, there’s even more — the entertainment will include live music during dinner from Bonnie Hay, and then dancing.
There will be raffle prizes as well. Tickets will be on sale during the event. They will be $1 per ticket, or six for $5.
Advanced tickets for the event are available at the Klamath Basin Senior. Tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event. For details call, 541-883-7171.