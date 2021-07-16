Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A performance titled “What I Know For Sure” featuring monologue collaborations between high school students and older adults is slated to take place on Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. at the Klamath Senior Center, according to a news release.

The program features various stories about life-changing experiences presented by four students and four senior citizens, admission is free. Each performance will be followed by a reception.

The program was launched in 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentations are the result of writing workshops held at Klamath Union High School since April.

The Klamath Basin Senior Center is located at 2045 Arthur St. in Klamath Falls.

