A performance titled “What I Know For Sure” featuring monologue collaborations between high school students and older adults is slated to take place on Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. at the Klamath Senior Center, according to a news release.
The program features various stories about life-changing experiences presented by four students and four senior citizens, admission is free. Each performance will be followed by a reception.
The program was launched in 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentations are the result of writing workshops held at Klamath Union High School since April.
The Klamath Basin Senior Center is located at 2045 Arthur St. in Klamath Falls.