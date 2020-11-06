Grab-and-go, or dine-in for a spicy time when the Klamath Basin Senior Center offers a community chili feed for lunch and dinner on Friday, Nov. 6.
Lunch service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a dinner service from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meals consist of chili and corn bread with dessert, prepared by Chef John. Meals are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a variety of prizes for $1 each.
Drive-thru and to-go orders will be available, as well as limited in-house dining which will require social distancing and masks. The dinner festivities will also include live music by Dan Hill.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Klamath Basin Senior Center. The event is a new strategy to raise funds for the Senior Center, which has struggled as a result of reduced attendance at fundraising BINGO events due to COVID-19.
The Klamath Basin Senior Center is located at 2045 Arthur St. in Klamath Falls. For more information contact the Klamath Basin Senior Center at 541-883-7171.