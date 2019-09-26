MERRILL — A second date has been added to the Klamath County Museum’s “Night at the Cemetery” program slated for the Merrill Town Cemetery, according to a news release.
The additional date will be Friday, Oct. 4, the day before the other date of Saturday, Oct. 5.
The hour-long program will feature actors portraying people who are buried in the cemetery.
Tickets are $10 per person with a limited number of free tickets available for children 12 old and younger. They must be purchased in advance at the museum at 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls. However, they can also be reserved over the phone at 541-882-1000 with a bank card. No tickets will be available at the event.
“This will be a great way for everyone to learn about the history of the Merrill-Malin-Tulelake area and the importance of agriculture in the that area,” said museum manager Todd Kepple.
Proceeds will benefit the museum, the Klamath Falls YMCA and the Merrill Lions Club flagpole fund.
Small audience tour groups will be led from station to station by a guide for short distances
Cast members will include Nancy Baley, Ryan Bartholomew, Brian Bicknell, Patsy Gasser, Robin King, Greg Matthews and Steven Moore. Among the characters being portrayed will be J. Frank Adams, who played a key role in development of one of the Klamath Basin’s early irrigation systems. Other characters include Alma Kuehne, who died in a gunfight over water, and Alice Coppock, who farmed with her husband on the shore of Coppock Bay of Tule Lake in the early 1900s.
Dan VanBrimmer, among the Klamath Basin’s earliest residents, will also be portrayed, as well as Stephen Stukel, for whom Stukel Mountain is named.
In the event of extremely harsh weather, the event will be moved to Walt Wilson Hall at the Merrill Civic Center.