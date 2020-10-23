Trick-or-treating may be notably downplayed this year amidst ongoing pandemic restrictions, but there are still opportunities for kids and adults alike to celebrate the spooky season safely at the annual Scarecrow Row celebration on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Launched as a friendly competition among downtown Klamath Falls businesses to design the best Halloween scarecrow display in storefronts, the event has become a beloved celebration of the Halloween season, typically held the weekend prior to Halloween allowing kids multiple opportunities to don costumes and trick-or-treat. The event normally coincides with the Klamath County Library’s popular Klamath Comic Con event, but with Comic Con cancelled for 2020 and COVID-19 crowd restrictions implemented, Scarecrow Row continues albeit in a different form from past experiences.
Coordinated by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA), Scarecrow Row still encourages businesses to design and display Halloween scenes along Main Street. Businesses may register their Scarecrow Row scene for the competition at www.downtownklamathfalls.org/scarecrow-row.html.
A variety of activities will take place in downtown Klamath Falls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting with a walking tour of Scarecrow Row Halloween displays at 10 a.m. Rather than collecting treats at each business as in past years, instead treat bags are being prepared for the first 500 costumed kids to visit the Scarecrow Row booth at 9th and Main Streets. At the booth there will also be pumpkin painting available for kids, with pumpkins provided free.
While Comic Con is on hold for a year, the ever-popular Comic Con costume contest will carry on, with a booth available operated by Library staff to snap photos of the best costumes. Alternately, people may also submit images of themselves in their costumes via email, with multiple gift cards up for grabs to the best get-ups.
Activities culminate with the debut performance of “Super John 3” at the Linkville Playhouse at 1 p.m., part of the ongoing Little Linkville series – plays written and performed locally intended for children. Tickets for the play are $2.
Scarecrow Row will substitute for the Saturday Market site, but Saturday Market concerts will continue as part of the Scarecrow Row celebrations.
Participants are requested to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at Scarecrow Row, with parents remaining with children at all times.
For more information about Scarecrow Row visit www.downtownklamathfalls.org or contact KFDA at 541-539-6212.