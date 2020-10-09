In its 12th rendition, a beloved downtown Klamath Falls celebration of the Halloween season returns on Saturday, Oct. 24 with Scarecrow Row.
Established as a friendly rivalry among downtown Klamath Falls businesses to create the most creative and spooky street display outside of their storefronts, the event has grown over time to become a revered aspect of Halloween, often paired with the Klamath County Library’s Comic Con (though that event has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19). The event is coordinated annually by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA).
Due to concerns related to COVID-19, trick-or-treating will not be an official part of this year’s event. Also missing will be the traditional costume parade on Main Street and the “Scarecrow Express” train ride.
“We realize those parts of the event are very popular, but we have a duty to produce our events responsibly in light of an ongoing public health issue,” said Darin Rutledge, executive director of KFDA. “Scarecrow Row is one of our most popular events, especially for kids. It’s important for people who have enjoyed Scarecrow Row in past years to understand that the event will look a bit different this year, but we know people are anxious to get back to their favorite traditions. We’re moving forward with the event and will still have plenty to do for attendees of all ages.”
Instead of trick-or-treating, KFDA will provide pre-packaged treat bags (including treat bags without candy or food products) to the first 500 costumed children at their booth at Ninth and Main Streets, and Klamath County Library will be partnering with the event to host a live and online costume contest. Additionally, thanks to the support of local businesses, pumpkins will be provided to children at no charge to be painted and decorated at the event. Donations will be accepted to offset the cost of supplies and the event itself.
This year’s event will again feature scarecrows decorated and displayed by downtown businesses. Attendees are encouraged to tour all of Main Street and its side streets during the event to vote for the winning scarecrow. Other traditional tie-ins to the event also return for 2020: The event coincides with
the season finale of the Klamath Falls Farmers’ Market, where attendees can find locally produced goods from vendors at Ninth and Main Streets and enjoy live music from local performers. Additionally, Linkville Littles will have a showing of “Super John 3” near the end of the event at the Linkville Playhouse.
For the third consecutive year, Pacific Power is the presenting sponsor for the event. “Pacific Power is committed to the communities we serve and is again proud to support the Klamath Falls Downtown Association with its Scarecrow Row event,” said Todd Andres, regional business manager for Pacific Power. “Although this year’s event will be different, we appreciate an opportunity to celebrate with Klamath Falls small businesses and the community at large.”
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) is an affiliate of the national Main Street
America program. Among many principles, KFDA believes in downtown revitalization, historic
preservation, shopping local and supporting the small businesses that are the cornerstones of the
community. KFDA advocates for businesses beyond just those in the downtown corridor, but the community as a whole to benefit Klamath Falls.
In addition to Scarecrow Row, KFDA coordinates or collaborates on a number of community events, including the annual summer Third Thursday street fairs and the summer lunchtime concert series.
All event details will be published at www.downtownklamathfalls.org/scarecrow-row once finalized. The site will also include an online interactive map of activity locations and scarecrows.