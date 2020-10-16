In its 12th rendition, a beloved downtown Klamath Falls celebration of the Halloween season returns on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the Scarecrow Row.
Established as a friendly competition among downtown Klamath Falls businesses to create the most creative and spooky street display outside of their storefronts, Scarecrow Row has grown over time to become a revered aspect of Halloween. The event is coordinated annually by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA).
Due to concerns related to COVID-19, trick-or-treating will not be an official part of this year’s event. Also missing will be the traditional costume parade on Main Street and the “Scarecrow Express” train ride.
Instead of trick-or-treating, KFDA will provide pre-packaged treat bags (including treat bags without candy or food products) to the first 500 costumed children at their booth at Ninth and Main Streets, and Klamath County Library will be partnering with the event to host a live and online costume contest. Additionally, thanks to the support of local businesses, pumpkins will be provided to children at no charge to be painted and decorated at the event. Donations will be accepted to offset the cost of supplies and the event itself.
This year’s event will again feature scarecrows decorated and displayed by downtown businesses. Attendees are encouraged to tour all of Main Street and its side streets during the event to vote for the winning scarecrow. Other traditional tie-ins to the event also return for 2020: The event coincides with
the season finale of the Klamath Falls Farmers’ Market, where attendees can find locally produced goods from vendors at Ninth and Main Streets and enjoy live music from local performers. Additionally, Linkville Littles will have a showing of “Super John 3” near the end of the event at the Linkville Playhouse.
For the third consecutive year, Pacific Power is the presenting sponsor for the event. “Pacific Power is committed to the communities we serve and is again proud to support the Klamath Falls Downtown Association with its Scarecrow Row event,” said Todd Andres, regional business manager for Pacific Power. “Although this year’s event will be different, we appreciate an opportunity to celebrate with Klamath Falls small businesses and the community at large.”
All event details will be published at www.downtownklamathfalls.org/scarecrow-row. The site will also include an online interactive map of activity locations and scarecrows.