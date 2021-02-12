Scared of what to do for Valentine’s Day – why not try an actual frightful evening for a Valentine’s date never to be forgotten. Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum, a beloved seasonal haunted house in downtown Klamath Falls, will reopen Feb. 12-14 for a three-day Valentine’s dinner and haunted house extravaganza.
Operated by Mac McCune, owner of Nerds R’ Us and resident expert on horror films and cult classic culture, the haunt consists of a twisting, turning, frightful flurry of terrors on the second floor of the historic Willits Building above Nerds R’ Us. The space already carries a certain ambient creepiness, amplified to extreme levels by the living and animatronic monsters hiding within.
Initially McCune’s haunted house was located at the Klamath Community Center opposite the Ross Ragland Theater, where in 2019 he began the Valentine’s dinner and haunted house events to support a local charity. While not held in 2020, at its new location in 2021 the Valentine’s Day haunted house short runs triumphantly returns, bigger and scarier than ever with new additions added to the space now known as “The Lunatic Asylum.”
Coming off a celebrated October run leading up to Halloween that saw waiting lines at times of upwards of two hours for a walk through the haunt, the ghouls are being unleashed once more for what is being dubbed “The Valentine’s Massacre.”
Admission is $10 per person, or alternately couples can have dinner for two and a walk through the haunted house for $50. Dinner will be buffet style food courtesy of Girasol Family Mexican Restaurant & Cantina.
“It’s the perfect setting to have your date jump into your arms; a haunted house is a great first date,” said McCune. “Then you can see what your date is actually made of – will they make fun of you, will they console you, or will they point fingers and laugh? There’s nothing like going to a haunt for your first date.”
Unlike last October, each themed haunted room of the asylum will now include a guide to escort visitors through the space for maximum scares, and to protect all involved. There is a strict no-touch policy for the performers as well as the guests, and anyone who is verbally or physically disrespectful to the performers or harasses them in any way will be asked to leave immediately. McCune noted that at the previous events some of the guests openly harassed the performers, actions that will no longer be tolerated in any form.
In addition to the main haunted house, McCune’s passion for delivering fright-filled entertainment has turned into a year-round venture. Across the street from Nerds R’ Us, McCune has opened two themed escape rooms, with a third to be added soon. These spaces are great not only for office retreats and team-building exercises, but double as party rooms for birthday parties.
The latest addition is opening up the asylum as an AirBnB, with a themed haunted bedroom available to book and soon a Japanese mat style room also added in the heart of the haunted house. The haunted bedroom AirBnB is currently available at $100 per night, search “Cave hosted by Mac” on www.airbnb.com for details.
The haunted house adheres to strict COVID-19 protocols to assure safety of both the guests and performers. Anyone attending are subject to search and no weapons, backpacks, cigarettes, lighters, or e-cigarettes will be allowed inside. No flip flops or high heels are permitted as a matter of safety. Further, no photos or video inside are permitted, and no running – even if away from monsters in terror!
The haunted house is located on the second floor above Nerds R’ Us at 426 Main St. in Klamath Falls. Due to high demand and expected wait times, it is strongly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. More information and tickets are available at www.monstermacslunaticasylum.com.