Portland-based rock band Everclear and country music legends Sawyer highlight a host of entertainment slated for the 2021 Klamath County Fair, Aug. 5-8 in Klamath Falls.
After a subdued 2020 affair due to pandemic restrictions, the Klamath County Fairgrounds is planning a much-anticipated return to normal with attractions, rides, livestock shows, exhibits, and concerts.
On Friday, Aug. 6 rock icons Everclear will perform inside the John Hancock Event Center. The band formed in Portland in 1991 and rose to fame in the early 90s with three certified platinum-selling albums on Capitol Records and two additional records before the band split. Notable for hit songs such as “Santa Monica,” “Everything to Everyone,” and “AM Radio,” the band became notable for catchy pop hooks matched with heavy guitar fuzz drawing influences from groups ranging from the Beach Boys to The Pixies.
In the time since the 2003 band split of the original lineup lead singer Art Alexakis has released solo albums before eventually reforming a new lineup under the Everclear name and touring regularly despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Sawyer Brown formed in Florida in 1981, the result of touring musicians who decided to keep performing after the artist they were backing, Don King, chose to retire. The band signed to Capitol Records in 1984 and has steadily performed and recording ever since, releasing a whopping 18 albums over their illustrious career and garnering three country chart-topping singles: “Step That Step,” Some Girls Do,” and “Thank God For You.” The band’s sound melds classic country with rock influences, similar to alt-country acts such as The Eagles. Sawyer Brown’s continued success includes six straight years of being named Vocal Band of the Year (1993-1998) at the TNN/Music City News Country Music Awards, and Video Group of the Year three straight years at the CMT Country Music Awards (1993-1995).
Concert tickets are available for purchase for $10 for general seating for $15 for the Party Zone online at www.klamathcountyfair.com.