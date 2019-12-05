“Savior of the World” is this year’s theme for the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas concerts hosted by the local congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, according to a news release. The same program will be performed each night. The concerts are free to the public and are held in the church’s chapel at 6630 Alva Ave.
As part of the Snowflake Festival, these concerts feature a variety of talented Klamath Basin area performers, including several choirs, soloists, and small ensembles.
“The goals each year for our Snowflake concerts are to provide a high-quality musical experience for audiences and performers, to have an exciting and varied program, and to involve the whole community in a celebration of ‘the reason for the season’ ”, said Kent Simons, one of the organizers of this year’s event.
The slate of performers include: Katie Harman Ebner (Miss America 2002), The Rag Tag Children’s Choir, Cantorum, the Henley High School “A Touch of Class” Chamber Choir, Suzanne Stewart, the Klamath Festival Choir, Matthew Hoffman, Bonnie Hay, Christopher Benjamin, a string quartet, the Holiday Jesters band, and a barbershop quartet. As in the past, the concerts will conclude with the audience singing along in a rousing rendition of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Light refreshments will be served afterward.
For more information, call Simons at 541-539-1930.