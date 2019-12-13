The downtown Klamath County Library has another after-hours murder mystery for teens ages 12 to 18, according to a news release. Save Christmas from Krampus on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.
The Christmas season wasn’t always bright lights and dreams of sugar plums. In the forests of central Europe’s Dark Ages past, the goat-demon Krampus stalked the snow, searching out misbehaving children to carry off in the wicker basket strapped to his back. Can you defeat this holiday monster and make winter nights safe for caroling once again?!
Adventurers are encouraged to dress festively. Dinner will be provided – but Krampus makes no promises as to whether or not dinner will be you.
Space is limited and registration is required. Stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894 to sign up.