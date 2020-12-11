Santa Claus is ready, willing and able to meet with children in the Klamath Basin in December, albeit socially distanced.
While several Santa events had to be cancelled out of health concerns, the jolly old elf is still meeting with children on Wednesdays at The Daily Bagel from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and other select dates. Santa Claus was also available at the Ross Ragland Theater’s Cultural Center last Sunday for a special event.
In a partnership with The Daily Bagel and Kamath Film, Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children and collecting letters on Main Street. Santa remains inside the eatery during designated hours on a riser, while children can communicate with Santa through microphones and speakers from outside The Daily Bagel. Daily Bagel staff will also provide free cookies and hot chocolate for all who visit.
Santa is slated to be at The Daily Bagel on the following dates:
n Wednesday, Dec. 16 5:30-7:30 p.m.
n Sunday, Dec. 20. 2:30-5 p.m.
n Wednesday, Dec. 23. 5:30-7:30 p.m.