There will be plenty of opportunities to visit with Santa Claus in December, just perhaps not too close as socially distanced protocols are added to a variety of festivities still underway for the annual Klamath Snowflake Festival.
Kicking off the annual month-long Christmas celebration in Klamath Falls will be a tree lighting ceremony, this year being livestreamed and hosted virtually by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association on Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Tune in online via Facebook to see the annual Snowflake Mile fun run and dignitaries officially welcome in the Christmas season with a tree lighting presented live from Kamath Commons.
Starting on Thursday, Dec. 3, a socially distanced Santa Claus will be available to meet children at The Daily Bagel. Santa will be inside the eatery, which will be closed to foot traffic but still provide cookies and hot chocolate in its entryway, while a microphone and speakers will be setup outdoors for children to still interact with Santa Claus. These Daily Bagel events will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16, and 23. Additionally, on Saturday, Dec. 20 Santa will be at the Daily Bagel from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
There will also be opportunities to meet with Santa Claus at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2-6 p.m. Held inside the Ragland Cultural Center, visitors can make their way through a decorated winter wonderland on their way to meet Santa, grab hot cocoa, and receive a goodie bag. Members of Klamath Symphony will also be on-site performing holiday music after their scheduled annual holiday concert was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A $5 suggested donation is requested at the door, however the event is free to the public. Funds raised from the Santa event will benefit the Ross Ragland Theater youth programs.
Visitors will be required to wear a face covering and strict safety guidelines will be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Santa Claus will also be available on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Realty (3715 S. 6th St.) in Klamath Falls.
Currently Letters to Santa are being collected at Pack n’ Ship (1775 Washburn Way) until Nov. 30, after which time kids can leave Letters to Santa at The Daily Bagel. It is requested that all Letters to Santa include a return address.
Both the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and Klamath Falls Downtown Association are also hosting Christmas light-decorations competitions.
For more information visit the Klamath Snowflake Festival Facebook page.