Santa Claus meets with kids at The Daily Bagel in downtown Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Santa will continue to meet with children at The Daily at socially distanced events on Dec. 16, 20, and 23.

 Photo by Kurt Liedtke

Santa Claus is ready, willing and able to meet with children in the Klamath Basin in December, albeit socially distanced.

While several Santa events had to be cancelled out of health concerns, the jolly old elf is still meeting with children at The Daily Bagel.

In a partnership with The Daily Bagel and Kamath Film, Santa Claus is meeting with children and collecting letters on Main Street. Santa remains inside the eatery during designated hours on a riser, while children can communicate with Santa through microphones and speakers from outside The Daily Bagel. Daily Bagel staff will also provide free cookies and hot chocolate for all who visit.

Santa is slated to be at The Daily Bagel on the following dates:

n Sunday, Dec. 20. 2:30-5 p.m.

n Wednesday, Dec. 23. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

