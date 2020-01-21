Local and regional artists will once again ascend upon Klamath Falls this weekend for the annual Sagebrush Rendezvous – an artist showcase of various genres combining artwork with charitable fundraising, according to a news release.
Entering its 42nd year, the annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale welcomes artists and appreciators of fine art to the Running Y Ranch Resort for two days of activities and opportunities, with a charity component. The Exchange Club of Klamath Falls, in partnership with Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation, is hosting the fundraising event, Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26. Over the span of the annual event in excess of $400,000 has been raised for charity. In the last three years alone, more than $50,000 has been raised.
The Sagebrush Rendezvous is a fundraiser for Klamath/Lake CARES Child Abuse Prevention, where prevention, intervention and healing can begin for children and their families. In Klamath County 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 4 boys will be abused. With help CARES can continue to make a difference in children’s lives.
While a wide assortment of artists will be present to showcase and sell their various works, every year one regional artist is highlight as being the year’s Sagebrush Rendezvous featured artist. This year that honor is bestowed to Chuck Prudhomme. A former helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard who was raised in Africa and now resides in Redding, Prudhomme retired from a career in aviation following open-heart surgery, and instead pursued a life-goal to become a painter. Largely self-taught, Prudhomme’s work has appeared in major galleries in California and in private collections across the United States.
Activities on Saturday, Jan. 25 include a quick draw competition for artists from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a beer, wine, bread and cheese tasting from 2-5 p.m. A tasting will also be held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the same time. The Sagebrush Rendezvous Art Show is open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets for the annual Sagebrush Rendezvous are $15, with a ticket purchase providing entrance on both days. The first 200 ticket-holders to arrive each day will receive a souvenir wine glass and a print of a painting by featured artist Chuck Prudhomme. Tickets also enter attendees into door prize drawings on both days. Tickets are available to purchase at www.skylakes.org/sbr20, or at the door.