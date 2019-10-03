The singing group Cantorum, directed by Matthew Hoffman and accompanied by Suzanne Stewart, will perform An Eclectic Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, according to a news release. The concert is free and open to the public.
An Eclectic Mass presents the five parts of the Catholic Mass followed by an Amen, each part of which has been written by a different composer, with the music being performed in chronological order of composition. Some parts are accompanied while other parts are sung a cappella.
The Mass is the central act of worship of the Roman Catholic Church and consists of five parts: Kyrie (“Lord have mercy upon us…”), Gloria (“Glory be to thee…”), Credo (“I believe in God the Father…”), Sanctus (“Holy, holy, holy…”), and Agnus Dei (“Lamb of God…”).
An Eclectic Mass includes music by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Samuel Barber and John Rutter.
Composition eras
“I selected these particular composers,” notes Hoffman, “because they represent various eras of musical composition, including Renaissance, baroque, classical, both the 19th and 20th centuries and, finally, contemporary. This concert will be a real musical adventure and journey for the audience.”
Cantorum is the recently-named group of up to 30 voices made up of singers and musicians from the Klamath Basin who have been invited by Mr. Hoffman to participate in his ongoing series of musical events at Sacred Heart.
Cantorum currently consists of 22 singers, including Jen Budnick, Danielle Harmon, Jeanne LaHaie, Caresse Robertson, Rochelle Sanders and Maggie Wood, sopranos; Rebekah Beger, Faye Crenshaw, Kay Heath, Allison Phair and Suzanne Stewart, altos; Mike Bricker, Dan Crenshaw, James Hurst, Tim Sandberg, Kent Simons and Paul Stewart, Tenors; and Charles Cossey, Josh Guest, Jerry Lemieux, Mark Neupert and Sam Stewart, baritones and basses.
Special events
Matthew Hoffman, who is the director of music and principal organist at Sacred Heart, is responsible for directing a series of special musical events at Sacred Heart Catholic Church over the past several years. He holds a degree in organ performance and taught band, orchestra and choir at The Triad School for several years.
Suzanne Stewart, who will alternate between singing with the group and serving as accompanist, is well-known locally as a classically-trained pianist and a multi-talented performer.
For more information about the concert, contact Charles Cossey at 541-884-8484.