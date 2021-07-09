Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
7-09 rural India talk

Leland Fellow Julia Shuck will lead a free community talk at the Favell Museum on Tuesday at 7 p.m. focused on initiatives in rural India to aid villages through the Foundation for Ecological Services.

 Courtesy Favell Museum

Julia Shuck, a Leland Fellow who has been working in rural India supporting the House Select Committee on Hunger’s Foundation for Ecological Services, will provide a free community discussion at the Favell Museum on Tuesday, July 13 at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The event is a chance to learn about ongoing efforts in Asia, including one led by Shuck to use experimental games to teach villagers about groundwater as a common resource requiring self-governance.

The Fall Museum is located at 125 W. Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-882-9996 or email favellmuseum@gmail.com.

