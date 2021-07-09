Julia Shuck, a Leland Fellow who has been working in rural India supporting the House Select Committee on Hunger’s Foundation for Ecological Services, will provide a free community discussion at the Favell Museum on Tuesday, July 13 at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The event is a chance to learn about ongoing efforts in Asia, including one led by Shuck to use experimental games to teach villagers about groundwater as a common resource requiring self-governance.
The Fall Museum is located at 125 W. Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-882-9996 or email favellmuseum@gmail.com.