A winter production of “31 Seasons: A Celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater’s Community” will take place Aug. 30-31 at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
Open auditions will begin with registration at 6 p.m. at the Ragland Cultural Center, with auditions to commence at 6:30 p.m. Participants are asked to enter through the Cultural Center doors. Individuals auditioning should be prepared to sing at least 32 bars (verse and chorus) from a musical theatre song be it classical or contemporary. Please provide legible sheet music. The production will be performed in a concert format, and proper nice clothing is expected for the occasion.
The show will be a compilation of songs and medleys from various musical theatre composers under direction of Ryan Michael Adams, with performances slated for Oct. 22-25. The production will be set as a concert review with two onstage pianos performing songs and medleys from shows that have performed as community productions at the Ross Ragland Theater since its door opened in 1989.
The production will have minimal choreography, but performers will be expected to make timely entrances and exits, and possess the ability to sell a song. Casting is seeking 2-4 males and 4-6 females, eight performers in total for the performances. All performers must be capable soloists who can individually maintain harmonies in a chorus.
Once a cast is selected rehearsals will begin starting on Monday, Sept. 14, with expected rehearsal times Mondays-Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.
Performances are scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.