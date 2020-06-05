The Ragland has announced a new series of theater workshops for basin youth over the summer, according to a news release.
The workshops, Little Sprouts ages 6-10, Youth ages 10-14, and Teen ages 13-19 will offer students an opportunity to explore the basics of drama, music, and movement in a fun and engaging environment. Some of the unique workshops will dive into subjects such as theater tech, dialect and speech work, Shakespeare, clowning, and dance. The workshops, which have been divided into these three age groups, will take place throughout the entire theater campus.
“We are so excited to have kids back in the theater,” said Youth Education Director Sam Burris. “We’ve worked really hard to make these workshops happen. There are a lot of parents looking for safe and fun activities for their kids this Summer. They need a break and we are here for them!” The workshops will run in weekly sessions with morning start times (9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m.) and afternoon start times (1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m.) time slots. The cost is $115 per student per workshop (includes a Ragland Youth Education t-shirt) and will run July 6-10, July 13-17 and the July 20-24.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe and healthy. This includes students and staff having daily temps checked, scheduled hand washing, designated physical distancing markers, and masks if wanted by students/parents. Students are not required to wear a mask, but can with parental approval. There will be three separate spaces setup throughout the theater for each workshop and specific times available with a teacher and assistant to maintain these recommended safety policies.
The Ross Ragland Theater is looking forward to opening up their doors again. “This is an awesome start to continue connecting with our community after these past few months,” said Executive Director Scott Mohon. “The youth education and outreach programs have always been a pillar of this theaters success and it will continue to be as we move forward through this difficult time.”
For additional details and registration check out our website at rrtheater.org or reach out directly to education director Sam Burris at education@rrtheater.org #541-887-8637 and follow our Facebook page for updates.