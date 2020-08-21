One of the most celebrated films of the past three decades, and an all-time favorite among midnight movie culture fanatics, will get a special Friday night screening when “The Big Lebowski” screens at the Ross Ragland Theater on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
Revered for its off-kilter hi-jinx and quirky characters, the 1998 film by the Coen Brothers – a tandem infamous for their bizarrely unique comedies, was not a massive hit in its original theatrical run, but in the time since has become among the most quotable and imitated films, garnering its own annual Lebowski-fest convention and inspiring countless ‘The Dude’ Halloween costumes.
The film is the latest in an ongoing summer series by the historic Klamath Falls-based theater, offering family favorite matinees on Saturdays and cult classics on Friday evenings. After “The Big Lebowski,” the Friday Night Flicks series will culminate on Friday, Aug. 28 with Alfred Hitchcock’s horror classic “The Birds.”
Tickets for the absurd bowling-themed, constantly quotable who-dun-it caper comedy are $9. Face coverings are required to attend, with social distancing and frequent hand washing strongly urged. People who are sick will not be admitted. The film is rated R for strong language, brief nudity, and adult themes.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing requirements inside the theater, no tickets are being sold online. Tickets are available by phone at 541-884-5483 (LIVE) or at the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours, Tuesday-Friday from 12-5 p.m.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.