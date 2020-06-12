The Ragland Theater is officially back to business based on Gov. Brown’s updated Phase II guidelines for Klamath County, though not open to the public, according to a news release from the theater.
During the theater’s downtime since operations were shuttered in March, staff members have carried on with day-to-day operations and prepared for the re-opening of the theater to the public. Numerous events have been canceled, mimicking a sudden halt to live entertainment nationwide.
Earlier in the year, the theater was actively promoting its Light the Tower capital campaign. This campaign was launched on the heels of its 30th Anniversary Season and was full speed ahead when all of a sudden, the theater was faced with a complete blackout due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Rather than shutter the entire operation, the Ross Ragland Theater staff have taken advantage of the shutdown by addressing numerous projects to maintain and enhance the historic facility. Among the first steps was a relocation of the Ross Ragland Theater business office. With that now complete, staff have turned to other cosmetic changes.
The Ragland, through ES&A, a company out of Eugene, has started deconstructing the old neon lighting which outlines the tower. As of Thursday, Precision Painting has begun a 3-4 week process to repair the stucco and paint the iconic tower.
Upon the completion of Precision’s work, ES&A will return to Klamath Falls to install a new and enhanced LED lighting setup.
The Ragland worked with Bear Valley Construction last summer on the new ADA seating and railings project, as well as the new tech production area. AJ’s Wood Designs built a custom front desk for their new administration offices on the corner of 7th and Pine.
Modoc Construction oversaw the remodeling of the new office space. These updates and projects are all part of the Light the Tower capital campaign, made possible by generous and supportive donors as well as state and foundational grant monies.
“These projects have been a long time coming”, said facilities manager Christy Ruegger. “It’s awesome to see progress during this time. The excitement is building. The tower will be lit this summer!”
As the staff learns new ways of doing things and the theater receives an overdue makeover, executive director Scott Mohon felt extremely grateful for the community’s support and found the silver lining when it came to the unprecedented downtime.
“We are ready for the second act,” said Mohon. As an organization we have planned and are ready to execute community programming and procedures as the guidelines allow. It’s going to be a fluid process for the next few months. The Ragland has an historic past, which we will continue to honor, and a tremendously bright future!”
While live public events remain on hold pending Phase III implementation in Oregon, Phase II guidelines will allow the Ross Ragland to move forward with its popular annual summer youth arts camps, although the annual summer community theater production has been canceled.
The workshops, Little Sprouts ages 6-10, Youth ages 10-14, and Teen ages 13-19 will offer students an opportunity to explore the basics of drama, music, and movement in a fun and engaging environment. Some of the unique workshops will dive into subjects such as theater tech, dialect and speech work, Shakespeare, clowning, and dance. The workshops, which have been divided into these three age groups, will take place throughout the entire theater campus.
“We are so excited to have kids back in the theater,” said Youth Education Director Sam Burris. “We’ve worked really hard to make these workshops happen. There are a lot of parents looking for safe and fun activities for their kids this Summer. They need a break and we are here for them!” The workshops will run in weekly sessions with morning start times (9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m.) and afternoon start times (1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m.) time slots. The cost is $115 per student per workshop (includes a Ragland Youth Education t-shirt) and will run July 6-10, July 13-17 and the July 20-24.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe and healthy. This includes students and staff having daily temps checked, scheduled hand washing, designated physical distancing markers, and masks if wanted by students/parents. Students are not required to wear a mask, but can with parental approval. There will be three separate spaces setup throughout the theater for each workshop and specific times available with a teacher and assistant to maintain these recommended safety policies.
The Ross Ragland Theater is looking forward to opening up their doors again. “This is an awesome start to continue connecting with our community after these past few months,” said Executive Director Scott Mohon. “The youth education and outreach programs have always been a pillar of this theaters success and it will continue to be as we move forward through this difficult time.”
For additional details on upcoming events, youth workshops and project details visit www.rrtheater.org or reach out directly to education director Sam Burris at education@rrtheater.org.