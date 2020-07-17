The Ross Ragland Theater announced auditions for “What About Dan?,” a new musical review for the Ragland created by Dan Neubauer and Dan Crenshaw, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Auditions will be held in the Honzel Studio in the Ragland’s Cultural Center at 218 N 7th St. in downtown Klamath Falls. The review will be directed by Dan Neubauer, with Music Direction by Dan Crenshaw and Choreography by Samantha Burris. Performances are scheduled on Sept. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater.
This musical comedy is set during the depression in the mythical town of Kalamity Flats. The Robert Ragsdale Theater is in financial ruin and the richest man in town is looking to buy it on the cheap and make it into a shopping center. Dan Bauer steps up and refuses to allow this to happen. He is allowed to proceed, because no one has faith in him. Through sheer luck and fate he puts together a radio show to raise funds, featuring songs of a bygone era like “It Had To Be You” and “Fascinating Rhythm.” The attendance is not enough, then the telephone starts ringing and donations come in. Still the amount is short. The theater is doomed, or does the accompanist Dan Cresswell, and the Sapphire Sisters, save the day?
Audition Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
All roles are open. The production is a musical and everyone will be required to sing 32 bars from a song, participate in the dance/movement part of the audition and read from the script. Please bring sheet music or CD/digital playback for the singing part of the audition and comfortable clothing and shoes you can move in. No flip-flops or sandals allowed. An accompanist and CD player/plug-In will be provided. You must have sheet music or CD to audition.
Due to COVID-19, the Ross Ragland Theater asks that individuals auditioning adhere to the following procedures: only those auditioning should enter the facility, no guests; if you do not feel well, stay home; you must wear a mask or face shield when you enter the facility; practice six-feet of physical distancing; avoid physical contact; wash your hands and don’t touch your face. Hand washing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility.
Select individuals from the audition may be asked to stay on the same night for a call back audition. You may be asked to sing selections from the show. If you are not asked to attend the callbacks, it does not necessarily mean you will not be cast in the show. Roles will be offered by Monday, July 27.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.