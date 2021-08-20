Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Ross Ragland Theater’s Little Sprouts youth theater camp will present four performances of “The Brementown Musicians” on Saturday.
Highlighting completion of the annual summer youth theater camp known as Little Sprouts, the Ross Ragland Theater will present four performances of “The Brementown Musicians” on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The performances cover both morning and afternoon class sessions for youth in the Little Sprouts Camp, scheduled for 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the morning class and 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the afternoon class. Little Sprouts is an annual camp intended for ages 6-10 teaching basics of stage performance, music and movement. Many Little Sprouts participants continue on into teen theater camps, which earlier this month presented two performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.
The Brementown Musicians is a play based on the classic Grimm fairy tale, following four animals who desire to leave their barnyard duties to become town musicians. Their aspirations however are interrupted by a crew of pirates seeking to plunder the village of Brementown.
Tickets for each performance are $5, available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours or online at www.ragland.org.