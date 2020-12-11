While many aspects of the annual Klamath Snowflake Festival have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one cherished concert moves forward – the Rag Tag Children’s Choir.
Culminating a youth arts camp, the Rag Tag Children’s Choir collects regional youth for a seasonal holiday concert, this year slated for Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. The concert performance is directed by Dani Harmon. Participation fluctuates each year for the school-age choir, with 11 participants this year, according to the Ross Ragland Theater.
While COVID-19 restrictions currently disallow recreational facilities, youth initiatives are permitted under current Oregon mandates, allowing the concert to move forward with added safety protocols. Limited seating will be available for $10, and the concert will also be livestreamed for free via Facebook in a partnership with Klamath Film.
All participating children will be spaced out on stage in order to maintain required social distancing. Additionally, any participating audience members are required to wear face coverings and seats will be separated inside the Ross Ragland Theater. People attending are urged to keep a safe distance from each other, wash hands frequently, and to stay away if showing any symptoms of illness.
Tickets are available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 (LIVE) during regular business hours or visit www.rrtheater.org for more information.
While other planned December events were postponed such as a screening of the original Star Wars Trilogy and a series of holiday films, a screening of the Royal Ballet performance of “The Nutcracker” is also slated to take place on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.