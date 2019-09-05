The 2019-2020 Ragland Guild leadership team was elected at their annual Membership Drive Party on Wednesday Aug. 14, according to a news release.
The leadership team will consist of: Regina Morris as president; Bonnie Sims as vice president; Kay Graham as secretary; Chuck Jackson as treasurer; Rhonda Frakes as usher representative; Ruth Olsen, Ladonna Gould and Lynne Morley are members at large.
Announced at the annual party was the 2018-19 Volunteer of the Year, Sarah Hayes. Hayes is serving her second year on the Ragland Leadership Team.
The Ross Ragland Theater Guild is a group of willing and able volunteers that keep the Ragland running smoothly. They take tickets, sell concessions, pour wine, provide hospitality for touring acts, usher and hand out playbills for shows. Additionally the Guild helps with events like Red Tie Romp, artist meet and greets, and many more behind the scenes activities at the theater.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of Guild members to the theater’s success,” said Ragland Director of Development and Marketing Terra Russo. “If you add up all the hours of volunteer time, the Guild provides tens of thousands of dollars in service – which is the only way a nonprofit theater like ours is able to exist. But just as important, perhaps is that they add fun to our events. We love our Guild! And we are always looking for new members.”
Keeping in mind the Ragland’s limited resources, the Guild does fundraising of its own. All money generated by the Guild is used to buy needed items for the theater.
Membership to the Ross Ragland Guild is available year-around.
For more information please call Sims, volunteer coordinator at 541-884-0651 Ext. 118, or email volunteers@rrtheater.org.