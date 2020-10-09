The Ross Ragland Theater has announced their winter production, “31 Seasons”, a musical revue concert celebrating the shows that the Ross Ragland Theater has produced as community productions since its launch, in March of 1989, with its first production of The Music Man.
The show will feature a cast of 10 will perform songs and medleys from over 30 different Broadway shows that have been performed by local talent on the Ragland stage since the theater’s reopening in 1989. Ragland regulars will hear nostalgic favorites, such as the wistful “On the Street Where You Live,” from My Fair Lady, and an a cappella rendition of The Wizard of Oz’s “Over the Rainbow,” as well as many reminiscent songs such as the comical bantering of “How Can Love Survive,” from The Sound of Music, and the whimsically charming duet, “Agony,” from Into the Woods.
The cast is comprised of both veterans and newcomers to the Ross Ragland’s community of performers: Shelley Andersen, Rebekah Beger, Isaac Elkins, Shaleen Holbrook, Nathalie Reid, Sabrina Steward, Dana Wirth, director Ryan Michael Adams, and pianists and vocalists Dan Crenshaw and Suzanne Stewart.
The event serves as both live entertainment and a celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater, its community of talent, and its loyal and gracious audiences through the years. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 22-24, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
“The cast is busy preparing for this musical journey down memory lane” said director Ryan Michael Adams. “This production is a celebration of community!”
Tickets are $25, with Student, Senior and Military discounts available. For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or www.rrtheater.org. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.