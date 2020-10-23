The Ross Ragland Theater’s winter production, “31 Seasons”, a musical revue concert celebrating the shows that the Ross Ragland Theater has produced as community productions since its launch, continues through Sunday, according to a news release.
The show features a cast of 10, performing songs and medleys from over 30 different Broadway shows that have been performed by local talent on the Ragland stage since the theater’s reopening in 1989.
The cast is comprised of both veterans and newcomers to the Ross Ragland’s community of performers: Shelley Andersen, Rebekah Beger, Isaac Elkins, Shaleen Holbrook, Nathalie Reid, Sabrina Steward, Dana Wirth, director Ryan Michael Adams, and pianists and vocalists Dan Crenshaw and Suzanne Stewart.
The event serves as both live entertainment and a celebration of the Ross Ragland Theater, its community of talent, and its loyal and gracious audiences through the years. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Tickets are $25, with Student, Senior and Military discounts available. For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or www.rrtheater.org. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.