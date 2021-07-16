“Tiny Beautiful Things,” the Rogue Theater Company’s second production this season, opens today at the Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland.
Veteran Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor Michael J. Hume directs what has been described as a “funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience — an impressive reminder that we’re not so alone after all.” The play is adapted from the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted and directed by Nia Vardalos.
The play follows columnist “Sugar,” played by Renee Hewitt by as she weaves together her personal experiences while offering insights full of laughter, depth, and humanity to advice seekers played by Geoffrey Rile, Mia Gaskin and Carlos-Zenen Trujillo..
“’Tiny Beautiful Things’ is about reaching out when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that may have no answers,” said Jessica Sage, the Rogue Theater’s artistic director. “This funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience is a great reminder that we’re not so alone after all.”
The play is being performed at 1 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through July 15. For ticket information call 541-205-9190 or the website at https.//roguetheatercompany.com. The seating is outdoors on chairs or at picnic table in shaded areas with social distancing. “Tiny Beautiful” has adult language and themes and is recommended for people 18 and older.
Sage said other productions are planned. Another OSF veteran, Barry Kraft, will lead six sessions in September focusing on his favorite plays: “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Hamlet.” Kraft, an actor and dramaturg, “knows more about The Bard than most people on this planet. We are lucky to have him share his lifetime of insights with us,” Sage said.
The season will culminate in October with OSF’s Vilma Silva in “Mala,” written by Melinda Lopez and directed by OSF’s Penny Metropulos. With pointed emotional language, sharp humor, and piercing honesty, the one-woman show is described as “a moving portrayal of the ways we take care of family challenges, deepening and changing our bonds to the ones we love.”