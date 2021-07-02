Veteran Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor Michael J. Hume will direct “Tiny Beautiful Things,” outdoors and socially distanced at Grizzly Peak Winery July 15-25, according to a Rogue Theater Company news release.
Based on the acclaimed book by Cheryl Strayed (author of the best-selling “Wild“) and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”), “Tiny Beautiful Things” follows advice columnist Sugar as she weaves together her personal experiences while offering insights full of laughter, depth, and humanity. The play features Renée Hewitt, Geoffrey Riley (host of the Jefferson Exchange), Mia Gaskin, and Carlos-Zenen Trujillo.
“It is a tremendously human piece of writing,” said Hume. “Strayed’s ad-vice is filled with the generosity and wisdom of a life lived with grace, loss, and mistakes. This is the perfect time and the ideal setting to share this magnificent play about life, love, and forgiveness”.
“Tiny Beautiful Things” is Rogue Theater Company’s sixth production. The July 16 opening recipient is the Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Eq-uity, continuing a pledge to support a nonprofit from proceeds of opening night.
“Tiny Beautiful Things” runs Thursdays thru Saturdays, July 15-25 at 1 p.m., at Grizzly Peak Winery. Tickets start at $25. The July 16 opening night benefit with complimentary wine and a talkback with the actors and director is $35. A July 15 preview performance is $20.
Tickets are available online at roguetheatercompany.com or call 541-205-9190.