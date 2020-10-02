Buoyed by the success of Rogue Theater Company’s sold out benefit reading of “A Walk in the Woods”, RTC presents “Collected Stories” on two Thursdays, October 15 and 22 at 1 p.m. in the Oak Grove at Griz-zly Peak Winery.
A livestream is available October 22 at 1 p.m. Renée Hewitt, Hazel James, and Pam Ward will read “Collected Stories,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies and directed by Jessica Sage. “Collected Stories” delves into the lives of two writers focusing on their friendship, ambitions, conflicts, and rivalries. This highly acclaimed play about the in-tricate relationship between a prominent writer and her promising stu-dent is dynamic, compelling, and provocative.
“Many people are hungry for live theater, and being outdoors is a big plus”, said Sage. “For several hours, you can put your worries aside and come together in a spacious, socially distanced venue and enjoy this compelling play with a stellar cast. Recognizing this is a challenging time for many, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Almeda Fire Relief.”
Grizzly Peak Winery is at 1600 E. Nevada St. in Ashland. Tickets are $15. The livestream on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. is $10. Tickets can be purchased at roguetheatercompany.com or call 541-205-9190.