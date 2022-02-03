ASHLAND — The Rogue Theater Company will open its 2022 season March 3 to 13 with Terrence McNally’s classic “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”
Directed by Michael J. Hume. “Frankie and Johnny” features Kate Hurster and Al Espinosa as lovers grappling with intimacy and vulnerability in tender and often raucous ways. As with other Rogue Theater productions, live performances will be at the Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 2 p.m.
Offered May 5 to 15 is Christian O’Reilly’s “Chapatti.” Directed by Robynn Rodriguez. The play features Robin Goodrin Nordli and Michael Elich as animal lovers who are more comfortable with their pets than with people.
“’Chapatti’ will tickle your funny bone and warm your heart. In June,” says Rogue Theater Company executive director Jessica Sage.
Returning because of popular demand, Barry Kraft will lead six Shakespeare sessions featuring a trio of comedies “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Much Ado about Nothing,” and “The Tempest.”
“If you love Shakespeare, there are few people on this planet who know more about the Bard than Barry,” Sage said.
RTC will round out the season November 3 to 13 with Duncan MacMillan’s “Every Brilliant Thing,” directed by Caroline Shaffer. Sage said Danforth Comins, who plays the narrator, “illustrates how to stay hopeful by focusing on the simple joys in life.”
All plays run Thursday through Sundays at 2 pm at Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland. The Shakespeare sessions can be viewed live, livestream, or on video. Nearly all of the actors and directors have performed in Oregon Shakespeare Festival productions. For tickets and information visit: roguetheatercompany.com or call 541-205-9190.