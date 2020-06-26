Originally canceled amidst the flurry of beloved annual summertime events postponed due to COVID-19 related crowd restrictions, the 39th annual Rocky Point Fire/EMS Summer Festival will continue, albeit in a different structure due to COVID-19, according to a news release.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. The event will be a modified approach to the annual event.
The event in past years has included a barbecue, flea market, bake sale and auction, live music and parade — all coordinated by the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire and EMS Department. The annual fundraiser helps finance equipment purchases and training for the volunteer firefighters and EMS staff at Rocky Point.
Details of activities planned for the revised 39th annual Summer Festival were not available by publication deadline.