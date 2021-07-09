The 40th annual Rocky Point Summer Festival, an annual community barbecue and various activities, will be presented for free on Saturday, July 17 at the Rocky Point Fire Hall, according to a news release.
Held as an annual fundraiser for the Rocky Point volunteer Fire and EMS Department, the event combines live music and food with vendors, auctions and family activities. Events open at 9 a.m. with a flea market, bake sale and various vendor booths, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. a barbecue lunch will be served; tri-tip meals are $15, chicken is $12, and hamburgers are $8. Each meal includes salads, beans and bread. Starting at 1 p.m. will be a 50/50 drawing and live auction, while live music and a beer and wine garden is presented throughout the day.
For the health and safety of all participants it is requested that no dogs are brought to the event. The Rocky Point Fire Hall is located at 25600 Rocky Point Rd., just off Hwy 140 at milepost 44.
For more information contact the Rocky Point Fire-EMS Department at 541-591-2030.