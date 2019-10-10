Rocky Point Quilt will host its 18th annual Rocky Point Fall Festival, featuring homemade chili, a bazaar, bake sale and quilt raffle drawing on Sunday, Oct. 20, according to a news release. The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. and continue through the afternoon until 2 p.m. at the fire hall on Rocky Point Road.
The all-you-can-eat chili lunch — with all the trimmings including cornbread, cookies, cider and coffee — will be available for $6. Vegetarian and to-go meals will be offered. Some 90 homemade pies, plus cakes, breads and specialty baked items will also be for sale. The raffle drawing for the queen-sized quilt will be held at 1 p.m.
The bazaar showcases a wide array of handcrafted decorations, kitchen items, greeting cards, pet treats, children’s items, and seasonal accessories, suitable for home use and gifts. There will be a quilt display of some of the group’s more recent projects.
The all-volunteer group, with Quilting Sisters Quilt Shop, supports a variety of community projects. This year, all proceeds from the quilt raffle go toward the purchase of emergency equipment for the local fire department. All other proceeds support community and area causes. For more information, call 541 356-0909.