An annual fundraising banquet aimed at big game herd preservation efforts will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Klamath Falls Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) hosts a dinner and auction fundraiser.
Taking place at the Klamath County Fairgrounds from 4-9 p.m., the event is an annual offering by each RMEF chapter filled with food, games, raffles and auctions. Over 35 different raffle prizes will be offered this year, while live auction items include a PBR Finals trip for two to Las Vegas, Nev.
The Klamath Chapter of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is part of a national organization, founded in 1984 to ensure the future of elk and other big game wildlife through habitat efforts and hunting heritage. RMEF chapters work diligently to conserve, restore and enhance natural habitats and promote wildlife management, hunting ethics and habitat conservation.
The Klamath County Fairgrounds are located at 3531 S. 6th St. A limited amount of reserved tickets were sold in advance. Ticket information is available at events.rmef.org.