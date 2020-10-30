Celebrating its 45th anniversary, the ultimate midnight movie and Halloween film tradition returns to the Ross Ragland Theater with two screenings of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Halloween night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The culmination of a string of film screenings at the Ross Ragland in celebration of the Halloween season dubbed the Halloween Movie Mash-up featuring the original “Halloween” by John Carpenter and “Hocus Pocus” on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., “Rocky Horror Picture Show” has in its four-and-a-half decades become one of the most celebrated cult films in history. Originally a highly successful play in England celebrating the rock n’ roll and irreverent drug culture of the 1970s with a nostalgic 1950s motif featuring iconic characters such as the demented scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his humpbacked assistant Riff Raff.
Much of the original play’s cast reprise their roles for the 1975 film, which made stars out of actors Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. While not a box office hit at the time of its release, over time the film has grown a loyal following and mainstay of midnight movie screenings at theaters worldwide. Audiences have turned it into an interactive film, with crowd participatory shouts, throwing of rice inside the theater during a wedding scene, and dancing the iconic Timewarp on stage – all of which the Ross Ragland Theater normally heartily endorses but are requesting that no props be brought to the screenings due to COVID-19 restrictions this year.
While big on camp and pomp, unlike most Halloween films it has little violence or gore, rather playing up the over-the-top sexual revolution and free expressionism associated with the era, all set to the now famous catchphrase, “don’t dream it, be it.”
Tickets for the Halloween Mash-up Movies are $10 each. Due to COVID-19 restrictions limited seating is available. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.