Rocks and gems in red, white, and blue will be the highlight of the 2020 Rock, Gem, Jewelry, Mineral and Fossil Show hosted by the Klamath Falls-based Rock and Arrowhead Club, according to a news release.
The two-day show will be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2 donation is suggested for adult entry. Kids under 12 get in free.
The show will feature activities for the whole family. Activities and demonstrations include gold panning, jewelry-making, thunder egg cutting, silver-smithing, and wire-wrapping. Kids can enjoy soapstone carving, rock painting, and spin the Wheel of Fortune for a prize. Toddlers can find goodies in a toddler treasure sandbox.
The Rock and Arrowhead Club has pledged to donate $500 of the show proceeds to REACH. REACH is a non-profit organization that provides productive work, rehabilitation, and training for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.
The Klamath County Fairgrounds are at 3531 S. 6th St., Klamath Falls. For more information about the Rock and Arrowhead Club or the gem show visit www.klamathrockclub.org.