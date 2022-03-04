Chuck Newnham grew up in a rockhounding family — poking around in dry gullies with his father, Ken, and their family friends.
"It's just the excitement of not knowing what you might find," said Chuck. "Once you get the bug, it's hard not to just keep digging."
His father was a legendary gemhunter who made a career out of it, purchasing a sunstone mine near Plush. Chuck later partnered with his father to stake a claim the Juniper Ridge Opal Mine on Quartz Mountain near Bly. Chuck has made a life out of his hobby chased everything and found a lot of them — precious gems, petrified wood, huge chunks of obsidian, dinosaur bones and more.
"I don't think there's a better spot in the Lower 48 to be (a rockhound) than in Oregon," Newnham said. He then noted that the area around Klamath County, stretching east into Lake County and south across the California line, is one of the most productive and interesting geological areas in the world.
"I can't think of a better place to get into this hobby," he said.
His recent specialty has been making "spheres" in the shapes and sizes of bowling balls — though much heavier. Two of his most prized works are in snowflake and northern lights obsidian, which he shaped over many weeks out of much larger ore.
Newnham has noticed an uptick in the popularity of rockhounding during the pandemic, when people went looking for outdoor, mostly solo activities that they could do close to home. He said he spoke with vendors at other gem shows in the region that have seen a lot of new interest and increasing sales, and he's hoping that's the case in Klamath County too.
The annual Rock, Gem and Mineral show was canceled the last two years here, due to COVID. But it returns on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on Sunday, March 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show's 2022 theme is "All that glitters."
Attendees can have their mystery stones identified by local experts, can win door prizes, try gold panning and join in the fun at Wheel of Fortune. There will also be demonstrations and about flintknapping, sphere-making and silversmithing.
There is a $3 suggested donation at the door, with free admission for children 12 and under. Learn more at www.klamathrockclub.org.