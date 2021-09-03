Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Country music duo Luke and Kaylee will open The Ross Ragland Theater’s 2021-22 season with a performance on Friday, Sept. 10.
The 2021-22 Ross Ragland season will begin with a bang, as country music stars Luke & Kaylee will perform at the Ross Ragland Theater on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Both with roots in the Pacific Northwest, it took each attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. for their musical paths to cross, where soon they began performing together. Now married, the couple have quickly risen the ranks in the country music scene. Luke Olson grew up in Olympia, Wash. Performing in choirs and musicals, while Kaylee Madsen was surrounded by music from an early age in Shingle Springs, Calif. where her father was a professional drummer.
Luke Olson first rose to prominence in the Olson Bros. Band with his brother Isaac. The duo won a national songwriting competition in 2013 that earned the band a trip to the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. In the years since the band has released three studio albums while touring extensively opening for country legends such as Dwight Yoakam and Lonestar.
Luke and Kaylee released their debut album “I Get the Bar” in 2020 on the Black Sheep Label Group, an independent record label specializing in up-and-coming country acts. Their debut single “I don’t Wanna Wake Up” was followed by additional singles “Backroad Flyin’” and “I Get the Bar.”
The concert continues a tradition of launching the Ross Ragland Theater’s fall season with a country music concert, which in recent years has included performances by artists such as Mark Chesnutt, Lee Ann Rimes, Josh Turner, and Joe Nichols.
Tickets for the Luke & Kaylee concert are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and active military, and $18 for students. Limited Vegas-style box seating is also available for $45. Tickets are available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-5483 or email boxoffice@ragland.org, or visit www.ragland.org.