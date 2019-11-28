Klamath Falls Community Band will perform a concert celebrating the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. at Mills Elementary School auditorium.
The concert will feature a variety of familiar Christmas classics, as well as a Hanukkah song, and a memorial piece to commemorate the Dec. 7 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, titled “At Dawn They Slept.” The Community Band takes a different take on familiar classics, with influences from cultures around.
The concert is the first of the season for the Community Band after reforming in the fall. The collective of passionate musicians of varied backgrounds typically perform concerts every December, March, and for Fourth of July festivities.
The Community band is a grand American tradition. In the 19th and 20th century it was expected that every town would have a band comprised of local citizens to perform for holidays, special events, and to welcome dignitaries. The tradition largely grew out of the American Civil War, when whole towns would enlist as community regiments complete with their own band.
Klamath Falls, like most American cities, for decades kept the community band tradition alive and well, but over time it dissipated. The concept was revived in 2015 by Mazama High School music instructor Rob Izzett and Klamath County Museum Curator Niles Reynolds. In the time since, the pair have recruited individuals passionate about musical performance from the community, from students to professionals to retirees. The hodge-podge of performers adds to the fun, a group from very different backgrounds collectively coming together under a mutual interest.
This year’s Klamath Falls Community band features five to six new members, and several others who return after being away from the group. The band includes high school and college students, to medical professionals and more.
There are no auditions to join, though it is expected that participants have a certain level of musical ability. According to Izzett, every year after performances, interested musicians inevitably approach him or band members about joining. For students, it is a little different, requiring a recommendation from their band director and an informal audition before being accepted.
“Things are coming together really well this year, we could have performed the program a week ago,” said Izzett. “It is probably the best the band has sounded as a group over the last several concerts. They really got in and got the music down, and have made it enjoyable to rehearse. I never had to worry about having to cut anything, or that I had chosen too difficult a program.”
The December and July Fourth concerts take on specific themes set for the respective holidays, while the spring concerts are a more free-form performance, which Izzett jokingly refers to as, “the concert where we play stuff Rob wants.”
The performance is a return to roots for the Klamath Falls Community Band, which played its first show under the current structure at Mills Elementary. In the time since the Ross Ragland Theater has been its common venue, and the Fourth of July concerts are normally performed at Veterans Memorial Park.
For more information about the Klamath Falls Community Band email basincommunityband@gmail.com, or visit www.klamathcommunityband.com.